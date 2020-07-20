StockMarketWire.com - Aviation service provider Gama Aviation said it had won contracts for air ambulance provision by the governments of Guernsey and Jersey.
The contracts had an initial term of five years with options to extend by up to five years.
Operating Beechcraft King Air B200 aircraft, the company would provide H24/365 services between the Channel Islands and UK mainland health services, providing a critical lifeline for the citizens of the islands.
Gama Aviation would additionally provide medical teams to provide clinical services for the Guernsey operation.
At 9:47am: [LON:GMAA] Gama Aviation Plc share price was +0.5p at 38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: