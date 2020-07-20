StockMarketWire.com - Publisher and food court operator Time Out said founder and non-executive director Tony Elliott had died.
The company acknowledged both Elliott's achievement in creating a 'global iconic brand', and the 'immeasurable contribution he has made to the cultural development of London and so many other cities around the world'.
Chairman Peter Dubens said Elliott had in 1968 set out to reveal the best of London to his readers, helping them discover its restaurants, art, theatre, film, museums and more.
'Time Out may have since grown from magazines to digital media and latterly physical markets, but it has continued to focus on Tony's mission to unlock the secrets of a city and unearth local champions,' Duben said. 'He will be missed by the whole team at Time Out.'
At 10:00am: [LON:TMO] Time Out Group Hc Ltd share price was 0p at 39.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: