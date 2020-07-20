StockMarketWire.com - Balkans-focused marble producer Fox Marble said it had acquired two additional automatic cutting machines to be installed in its factory in Kosovo.
The two machines were manufactured by Simec and Garcia Ramos and would double the capacity to cut tiles when fully commissioned in the next few weeks.
'This additional capacity will enhance our processing capabilities at the factory and the rate of processing,' chief executive Chris Gilbert said.
'This will allow Fox Marble to continue to tender for new contracts while fulfilling the existing large projects that were previously announced.'
'This further confirms Fox Marble's position as the leading provider of dimension stone within Kosovo and region developing new business by providing high quality locally sourced marble.'
At 2:19pm: [LON:FOX] Fox Marble Holdings share price was +0.05p at 1.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
