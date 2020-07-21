StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare group Alliance Pharma reported that first-half revenue was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, but continued to expect a further recovery in the second half of the year.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, revenue fell 7% to £65.3 on-year.
Its consumer-healthcare-focused International Star brands, which made up 47% of overall revenue, saw sales fall slightly to £30.0m from £30.9m.
'We have experienced only minimal disruption to our supply chain due to COVID-19 and continue to expect further recovery in trading during the second half of the year, as markets normalise and demand improves,' the company said.
'Overall, we are starting to see some good signs of recovery in our main markets, particularly in China,' it added.
The group's interim results are expected on 22 September 2020.
