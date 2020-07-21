StockMarketWire.com - Hotel developer Minoan said it planned to raise around £0.2m from a share issue as part of a restructuring of its finances.
New shares in the company would be issued at 1.1p each.
The refinancing was being undertaken by a group of existing shareholders through special purpose vehicle DAGG, which would acquire an existing £1.14m loan.
At 1:24pm: [LON:MIN] Minoan Group PLC share price was +0.35p at 1.5p
