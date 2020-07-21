StockMarketWire.com - Mining group MC Mining said it had raised 15m South African rand ($0.9m) via a share issue to satisfy the terms of a restructured loan agreement with the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa.
New shares in the company were issued at 105.56 SA cents, or 6.27p, a 9% discount to MC Mining's closing price on Friday.
The company said it would now draw down R40m ($2.4m).
The funds would be used to advance the Makhado hard coking coal project and for general working capital.
At 1:56pm: [LON:MCM] MC Mining share price was 0p at 6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
