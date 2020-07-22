StockMarketWire.com - Industrial property investor Stenprop said it had acquired the Bowthorpe Park industrial estate in Norwich, UK from Blackrock Industrial Trust for £19.6m.
The purchase price reflected a net initial yield of 6.35%.
The 16-acre park provided 22,829 square meters of gross lettable space across 76 units.
It was currently around 94% let to a wide range of tenants including manufacturers, distributers, high-tech companies and trade counters at a weighted average rental of £58 per square meter.
Stenprop said the acquisition was in line with its strategy to become a 100% UK multi-let industrial business.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
