StockMarketWire.com - Soft drinks group Nichols posted a 78% drop in first-half profit, but more than doubled its interim dividend, citing a resilient cash performance.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June sank to £2.9m, down from £13.3 on-year, as revenue slid 17% to £59.2m.
Nichols declared an interim dividend of 28.0p per share, up from 12.4p on-year.
Free cash flow was up £6.7m, even as the company's out-of-home business effectively closed in the second quarter due to Covid-19 disruptions.
Cash balances grew to £46.8m, up from £40.9m, as management trimmed costs to offset the slump in second-quarter demand.
Nichols said its Vimto brand 'in-market' sales in the Middle East remained resilient through Ramadan, despite a sweetened beverage tax and Covid-19 restrictions.
'In light of the ongoing impact to the financial results of the group due to the global pandemic, the board remains pleased with the group's performance,' chairman John Nichols said.
'Although the immediate future remains uncertain, we are confident in Nichols' ability to emerge from this period well-placed to continue to deliver the group's long-term strategic plan.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
