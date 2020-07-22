StockMarketWire.com - Technology provider to the gambling and broadcasting sectors Quixant said demand had slumped as casinos closed during lockdowns, though its cash position had been buoyed by cost cutting.
The company also said its non-gambling-related Densitron business had experienced healthy demand, including from the medical sector.
In the gambling unit, the company had only seen minimal orders in the past three months, though casinos and other gaming venues had started to reopen during the latter part of the second quarter.
Cash at 30 June was $14.2m, down from $16.1m at the end of December.
'Given the economic circumstances, I am pleased with the performance of the group in the first six months of the financial year,' chief executive Jon Jayal said.
'Our Densitron business, which celebrates its 50-year anniversary in 2020 has performed well and has demonstrated the benefits of a diverse revenue base, and an ability to withstand economic shocks.'
At 8:56am: [LON:QXT] Quixant share price was +2.5p at 115p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
