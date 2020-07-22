StockMarketWire.com - Tungsten miner W Resources said it had secured €1.82m in bank loans backed by the Spanish government.

Spanish state-owned bank Instituto de Credito Oficial was providing loan guarantees of up to 80% of loan value to Spanish banks amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The company secured the facilities at annual interest rates of 2-3% per annum from four local banks.

They would refinance and extend the maturity of some existing lines.


At 9:30am: [LON:WRES] W Resources PLC share price was +0.02p at 0.26p



