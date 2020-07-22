StockMarketWire.com - Consumer sleep wellness brand Eve Sleep narrowed losses after first-half revenue topped its expectations following strong trading in May and June.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the underlying earnings (EBITDA) loss reduced year-on-year by 80% to approximately £1.2m as revenue of £12.2m, down from 12.9m on-year, was ahead of the company's expectations.
The company, however, tempered expectations, citing economic uncertainty.
'Although trading since May has been materially ahead of the Board's expectations, the business has historically been second half weighted, with some important trading periods to come,' the company said.
'Accordingly and set against a backdrop of ongoing economic uncertainty the Board is leaving its full year expectations unchanged at this time but is increasingly confident in the out-turn for 2020,' it added.
At 9:44am: [LON:EVE] Eve Sleep Plc share price was +0.53p at 2.25p
