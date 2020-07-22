StockMarketWire.com - Cancer treatment evaluation group Physiomics said it knew of no specific reason for a recent large rise in its share price.
The company said it remained in the late stages of finalising a contract with a potential new large pharmaceutical client.
'While there is no guarantee that the contract will be entered into, the commercial terms have been agreed and the directors are confident it will be signed in the coming weeks,' Physiomics.
'Should the contract be entered into, the project would take two of our technical staff around five months to complete.'
'Further updates will be provided as and when appropriate in due course.'
At 1:19pm: [LON:PYC] Physiomics PLC share price was +1.7p at 12p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
