StockMarketWire.com - Online trading platform IG reported a jump in annual profit as a surge in trading activity in the final quarter of the fiscal year boosted performance.
For the 12 months ended 31 May 2020, pre-tax profit rose 52% to £194.3m as trading revenue grew 36% to £649.2m.
Net trading revenue in the first to the third quarter increased 9% to £389.7m on-year, while fourth-quarter revenue more than doubled to £259.5m.
Active clients grew 34% to 239,600.
The full-year dividend was 43.2p a share, unchanged on last year, and inline with previous guidance.
Looking ahead, the company anticipated a reversion to more normalised levels of market volatility during the course of 2021.
'Although current trading has continued to reflect elevated levels of volatility, this has moderated since the peak seen in March,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: