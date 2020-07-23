StockMarketWire.com - Hochschild Mining said its partner, Skeena Resources, had recently achieved a maiden resource at their Snip gold project in northwest British Columbia, Canada.
The underground constrained indicated resources include 244,000 ounces of gold hosted within 539,000 tonnes at an average gold grade of 14.0 grams per tonne of gold.
Resources within the inferred category include 402,000 ounces of gold hosted within 942,000 tonnes at an average gold grade of 13.3 g/t Au
In September 2018, Skeena granted Hochschild an option to earn a 60% undivided interest in Snip by spending twice the amount Skeena had spent since it originally optioned Snip from Barrick.
Under the agreement, Hochschild had three years from the closing (by 16 October 2021) to provide notice to Skeena that it wished to exercise its option.
At 8:41am: [LON:HOC] Hochschild Mining PLC share price was +5.1p at 262.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
