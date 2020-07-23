StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin reported total funds increased in the third quarter of the year, driven by improved performance and 'robust' inflows.
Total funds increased by 12.8% to £46.7bn in the quarter, with discretionary funds up 13.7% to £40.6bn, driven by improved investment performance and robust inflows.
Total funds included £2.7bn of acquired funds following the acquisition of Investec Capital & Investments in the first quarter of 2020.
Third-quarter discretionary net flows rose 4.5% to £0.4bn.
Total income was up 6.2% to £92.7m for the quarter on-year,, driven in part by higher commissions due to 'elevated trading activity and income from recent acquisitions of £5.2m,' it added.
At 8:47am: [LON:BRW] Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC share price was +2.75p at 276.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
