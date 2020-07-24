StockMarketWire.com - Online wine retailer Naked Wines said chairman John Walden would stand down in August due to personal reasons.
The company also said it had traded strongly amid the Covid-19 crisis, with sales up 67% in the month of June on-year, bringing growth for its fiscal first quarter to 77%.
Senior independent director Ian Harding would become acting chairman while the company searched for a successor to Walden
'The board continues to believe that Naked is ideally positioned to be a long-term winner from the inflection in consumer demand for online wine as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,' Naked Wines said.
'Uncertainty as to the extent and duration that current trading conditions will persist means that the group is not providing full guidance for the financial year, but it will keep the market updated on its trading performance as appropriate.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: