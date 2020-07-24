StockMarketWire.com - Drug developer Sareum said encouraging results had been published related to a treatment for lupus by the company's collaborator SRI International.
The studies involved the application of Sareum's small molecule dual tyrosine kinase 2 and Janus kinase 1 inhibitors in disease model studies of systemic lupus erythematosus.
They were supported by a research grant from the US Department of Defense.
'The authors concluded that an approach using selective TYK2/JAK1 inhibitors may lead to the development of a therapy for lupus that does not involve the harmful side effects of systemic immune system suppression and may benefit numerous lupus patients in need of new options,' Sareum said.
'They also noted that the results could influence treatments of other autoimmune diseases such as arthritis and psoriasis.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: