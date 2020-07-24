StockMarketWire.com - Replacement window and door manufacturer Safestyle said its first-half revenue slumped 35%, though it had seen a strong rebound in order intake as Covid-19 lockdowns eased.
Revenue for the six months through June had slumped to around £42.1m, though order intake for the eight weeks from 25 May had jumped 23% on-year.
Safestyle said it was profitable for the months of January, February and June.
The company said it was encouraged by the restart performance, whilst 'cognisant that confidence and consumer demand remain uncertain'.
Net cash at 30 June 2020 was around £6m, with £3m of the group's committed banking facilities undrawn.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
