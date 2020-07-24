StockMarketWire.com - Property investment company CLS said it had exchanged contracts to sell a property in Hamburg, Germany for €36.45m, with completion expected on 30 September 2020.
The sale of Albert-Einstein-Ring 17-21 was at a price 38% above the 31 December 2019 valuation, reflecting a net initial yield of 3.6%.
'Whilst Hamburg remains one of our key markets, this disposal captures value for our investors today and releases capital that can be recycled earlier into opportunities with a better income profile,' the company said.
At 8:00am: [LON:CLI] Cls Holdings PLC share price was -4.8p at 188.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
