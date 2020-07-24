StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications and mobile money services company Airtel Africa reported a rise in profit and revenue as it grew its customer base 11.8% in the first quarter of its fiscal year.
Operating profit increased by 12.9% to $210m and revenue increased by 6.9% to $851m on-year.
The customer base grew by 11.8% to 111.5m.
'During last quarter our business was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, as restrictions on movements of people and ways of socialising were introduced to contain the spread of infection,' the company said.
'The outlook remains uncertain, particularly regarding a so called potential second wave of infections and the actions governments will decide to take in that event,' it added.
At 8:39am: [LON:AAF] Airtel Africa PLC share price was -2.75p at 61.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
