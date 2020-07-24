StockMarketWire.com - Veterinary services company CVS pulled its final dividend and said revenue had recovered to pre-Covid levels following the gradual easing of lockdown measures.
From the low point in the early part of April, the gradual easing of lockdown, together with the adaptations the company made to its working regime, had resulted in a steady increase in revenues, which had now recovered to pre COVID-19 levels, the company said.
The group will announce its full results on Thursday 24 September 2020.
At 8:59am: [LON:CVSG] Cvs Group PLC share price was +86p at 1137p
