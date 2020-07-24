StockMarketWire.com - Landore Resources narrowed annual losses on a decline in exploration costs.

For the year to 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses narrowed to £2.1m from £2.8m on-year as exploration costs fell to £1.2m from £2m.

Operating expenses were in line with its budgets and expectations, the company said.

In July 2020, the company raised a further £2.8m through the issuance of shares to 'support the continued development of the identified BAM gold resource and the completion of a further exploration programme along strike to other known gold prospects,' Landore Resources said.


At 9:45am: [LON:LND] Landore Resources Ltd share price was -0.05p at 1.13p



