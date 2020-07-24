StockMarketWire.com - Air conditioner and boiler hire company Andrews Sykes said it had approved the payment of a special interim dividend of around £10m, or 23.7p pence per share.
The company said it had net cash reserves at 22 July of about £29.9m, which its board had decided was surplus to its requirements.
The dividend would be paid on 28 August to shareholders on the register on 7 August.
At 2:27pm: [LON:ASY] Andrews Sykes Group PLC share price was +45p at 595p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
