Gas, electrical and building services provider Bilby swung to a profit as cost cuts offset a fall in revenue.
For the twelve months ended 31 March 2020, the company reported a pre-tax profit £1.7m compared with a loss of £10.4m, while revenue fell to £65.4m from £69.6m on-year.
'This performance was supported by strong adjusted operating cash generation of £5.0m and reduction of net debt by £3.7m,' the company said.
Looking ahead, Bilby said it had demonstrated its resilience in the first quarter of the fiscal year during the impact of Covid-19, with revenues and adjusted earnings (EBITDA) running at 62% and 75% respectively, compared with the previous year.
At 8:29am: [LON:BILB] Bilby Plc share price was +2.5p at 20p
