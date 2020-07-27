StockMarketWire.com - Property developer Aseana Properties losses widened as the closure of hotels owing to the impact of the virus weighed on revenue.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses widned to US$28.7m from US$6.8m on-year as revenue fell 71% to $33.1m.
The Covid virus in early 2020 and the resulting movement restrictions in Malaysia led to the closure of the company's two hotels in Kuala Lumpur and Sandakan and the partial closure of the shopping mall in Sandakan.
'This severely reduced revenues from these assets whilst the Company continued to incur costs on them,' the company said.
