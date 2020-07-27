StockMarketWire.com - Drug delivery technology company Midatech Pharma said it had raised £5m via a share placing to institutional investors to advance its development pipeline and for general corporate purposes.
News shares in the company were offered a 27p each, representing a 32% discount to their closing price Friday.
Midatech Pharma said proceeds would advance its internal pipeline of Q-Sphera products through proof-of-concept and in vivo studies for potential out-licensing.
They would also help develop Q-Sphera technology for unique application with biologic active pharmaceutical ingredients.
'Taking into account available cash resources and the expected net proceeds, the company expects to have sufficient cash resources to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2021,' it added.
At 9:12am: [LON:MTPH] Midatech Pharma Plc share price was -6p at 33.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
