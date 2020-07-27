StockMarketWire.com - Chesterfield Resources said it had raised £630L through the placing of shares at a discount.
The company placed 12m shares at a price of 5.25p a share, representing a 23% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average share price of 6.85p.
The net proceeds of the placing would primarily be used to fund the Company's drill programmes in Cyprus, analysis and follow-up exploration work.
At 10:04am: [LON:CHF] Chesterfield Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 7.35p
