StockMarketWire.com - Mining companies Katoro Gold and Power Metal Resources said a drilling programme had been finalised for their Haneti nickel project in Tanzania.
The first stage exploration programme would verify and drill-test potential chonolith-type nickel sulphide mineralisation.
Three preliminary target areas had been selected for exploratory diamond drilling: Milhanza Hill, Mwaka Hill and Igari Hill.
A short shallow rotary air blast drill programme would seek to verify the three near-surface targets ahead of a confirmatory deep diamond drilling programme.
Airborne geophysics over the wider project area would seek to delineate additional deep-seated targets.
'The Haneti project, in the board's view, represents a very interesting exploration opportunity and we are very excited to embark on the first exploration drill programme for Haneti, during a time where we see renewed interest and excitement in nickel,' Katoro executive chairman Louis Coetzee said.
