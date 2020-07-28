StockMarketWire.com - Digital media business Digitalbox said it had seen early signs of a recovery in advertising spend and expected first-half results to top its expectations despite the impact of Covid-19.
Digitalbox expected to report adjusted pre-tax profit ahead of management expectations.
For the six months ending 30 June 2020, revenue was expected to be flat year on year at approximately £1m.
'While much uncertainty remains, there are some early signs in the third quarter that advertising spend is increasing,' the company said.
'The company remains cautiously optimistic that a positive advertising market upturn will occur in the second half of the year. This half is traditionally the company's strongest trading period,' it added.
The company expected to announce its interim results on 8 September 2020.
At 9:43am: [LON:DBOX] share price was +0.35p at 6.1p
