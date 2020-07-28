StockMarketWire.com - Logistics company Wincanton said it would develop a new e-commerce facility in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.
The site would service the company's e-fulfilment business, which was set to begin operations later this month.
Wincanton said it had secured an associated warehouse contract with Loaf for a further five years.
'This new site, along with the new contract with Loaf, is a clear demonstration of Wincanton's capability and commitment to supporting our customers' growth and digital plans,' chief executive James Wroath said.
'A relentless focus on superior customer service and innovating through technology is key to continuing both our and their success in eCommerce.'
At 9:46am: [LON:WIN] Wincanton PLC share price was +5p at 185.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
