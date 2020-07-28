StockMarketWire.com - Professional services company Norman Broadbent said it recorded a small operating profit in the first half, after costing cutting helped offset a fall in revenue.
Fee income over the six months through June had fallen by less than 10% on-year, chief executive Mike Brennan said in speech notes for the company's annual general meeting.
'As outlined in our annual report released on 29 June, the group swiftly adapted to the changing environment brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic,' Brennan said.
'Early and decisive action was taken to align our cost base to changed circumstances and to put in place the necessary technical solutions and working protocols enabling us to continue serving clients despite lockdown.'
