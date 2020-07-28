StockMarketWire.com - Mosman Oil and Gas said site preparation had commenced at the Falcon-1 workover well in Texas.
The preparation work involved a relatively simple operation of bringing a drill pad to an existing access road, it said, adding that drilling remained on schedule.
At the Greater Stanley project, meanwhile, the operator was ready to commence the workover of the Duff well as soon as approval from the relevant authority was received, expected shortly.
'As noted previously Mosman's focus is on building its production base and with two workovers and two new wells planned and financed the company is entering an important phase of development,' chairman John W Barr said.
At 2:33pm: [LON:MSMN] Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd share price was +0.01p at 0.14p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: