Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it had appointed Michel Demare as a member and chairman of the remuneration committee, with effect from 1 August 2020.

Current remuneration committee chairman, Graham Chipchasewould step down from the committee on 1 August.

Demare had been a non-executive director of the company and member of the audit committee since September 2019.

