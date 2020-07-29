StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it had appointed Michel Demare as a member and chairman of the remuneration committee, with effect from 1 August 2020.
Current remuneration committee chairman, Graham Chipchasewould step down from the committee on 1 August.
Demare had been a non-executive director of the company and member of the audit committee since September 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
