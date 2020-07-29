StockMarketWire.com - Collagen products manufacturer Devro declared both an interim dividend, as well as the postponed 2019 final after reporting a slight fall in half-yearly profit.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit slipped to £13.5m from £13.6m on-year and revenue was 'marginally lower' at £119m, compared with £119.2m last year.
The company said it had resolved to declare the postponed 2019 final dividend of 6.3p a share in form of an interim dividend in addition to the 2020 interim dividend of 2.7p.
'Whilst trading conditions remain uncertain due to Covid-19, the board expects, based on underlying growth momentum and supported by cost savings actions, and FX at current rates, to make progress during 2020,' the company said.
At 9:05am: [LON:DVO] Devro PLC share price was +3.6p at 146.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
