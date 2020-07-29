StockMarketWire.com - James Cropper said it was 'confident' that annual performance would meet its expectations after the advanced materials company reported a trading loss in the first quarter of the year.
In line with management expectations, the company said it had experienced a sharp downturn in activity in the first quarter of this year, resulting in a trading loss.
Sales for the first quarter were down on the prior year quarter but in line with expectations.
Both TFP and Colourform segments were showing growth in sales, but the paper division was hit the hardest by the impact of the pandemic, the company said.
For the current year, the company said was 'confident the group will perform in line with the board's expectations.'
At 9:59am: [LON:CRPR] Cropper James PLC share price was -75p at 950p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: