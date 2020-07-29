StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused miner Cora Gold said it had discovered a new gold zone on the Dako II permit adjacent to its flagship Sanankoro project in Mali.
The discovery followed completion of an 18-hole drilling programme designed to identify a new, near surface, oxide gold zone within easy haulage distance of Sanankoro.
The discovery at Dako II, which lay immediately to the south of Sanankoro, was in addition to a new gold zone identified at the Bokoro II permit, which bordered Sanankoro to the east.
Assay results from the drill holes included 6 meters at 1.48 grams per tonne of gold.
'We are delighted to have made a new discovery at the Dako II permit, only 7.5 kilometres from the Sanankoro gold project southerly resources,' chief executive Bert Monro said.
'This discovery adds to the Bokoro II discovery that was announced earlier this week and once again it is exciting to see both good shallow oxide grades and widths of mineralisation.'
'There remain further targets to test in the 7.5km zone between this discovery and our nearest existing resources at Zone A.'
At 2:42pm: [LON:CORA] Cora Gold Limited Ord Npv Di share price was +3p at 14.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: