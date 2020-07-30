CA
31/07/2020 13:30 GDP
31/07/2020 13:30 Industrial product & raw materials price indexes
31/07/2020 13:30 Building permits
CH
31/07/2020 07:30 Retail sales
CN
31/07/2020 03:30 CFLP China Manufacturing PMI
31/07/2020 03:30 CFLP China Non-Manufacturing PMI
DE
31/07/2020 07:00 Retail trade
ES
31/07/2020 08:00 Preliminary GDP
EU
31/07/2020 07:00 German Retail Sales m/m
31/07/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash GDP q/q
31/07/2020 10:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
31/07/2020 10:00 Prelim Flash GDP q/q
31/07/2020 10:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
31/07/2020 10:00 Flash estimate euro area inflation
31/07/2020 10:00 Preliminary estimate GDP
31/07/2020 11:00 Italian Prelim GDP q/q
FR
31/07/2020 06:30 GDP - first estimate
31/07/2020 07:45 Provisional CPI
IT
31/07/2020 09:00 GDP preliminary estimate
31/07/2020 10:00 Provisional CPI
31/07/2020 11:00 Retail Sales
JP
31/07/2020 00:30 Labour force survey
31/07/2020 00:30 Unemployment Rate
31/07/2020 00:50 Retail Sales y/y
31/07/2020 00:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
31/07/2020 00:50 Preliminary industrial production
31/07/2020 06:00 Housing Starts y/y
31/07/2020 06:00 Consumer confidence survey
UK
31/07/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
31/07/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
US
31/07/2020 13:30 Personal Spending m/m
31/07/2020 13:30 Employment Cost Index q/q
31/07/2020 13:30 Personal Income m/m
31/07/2020 13:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
31/07/2020 14:45 Chicago PMI
31/07/2020 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
31/07/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
