StockMarketWire.com - Component supplier to the defence and aerospace sectors Meggitt has signed a three-year continuation defence contract with Northrop Grumman Corporation valued at around $20m.
Meggitt said the contract is for the supply of fuel bladders on the F/A-18 Super Hornet.
It confirmed that deliveries are scheduled to commence this month.
At 8:22am: [LON:MGGT] Meggitt PLC share price was +0.05p at 278.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
