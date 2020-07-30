StockMarketWire.com - Franchise Brands said profit fell 50% as Covid-19 related charges offset a rise in revenue.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit fell 50% to £0.9m on-year, while revenue increased by 21% to £24.2m.
The loss was blamed on a Covid-19 related charge of £0.6m - reduced from the £1.3m announced at the time of the April placing).
An interim dividend of 0.30p per share was declared, unchanged from last year.
The 'strong' performance in the first quarter, was followed by decreased trading during the Covid-19 lockdown, with some recovery in June, the company said.
At 9:19am: [LON:FRAN] Franchise Brands Plc share price was +1p at 93.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
