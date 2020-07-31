StockMarketWire.com - Polling and data group YouGov said it had growth both revenue and profits in its financial year through July, in line with its expectations.
YouGov said its performance had been 'very resilient' and that it was yet to see any material impact of Covid-19 on its business.
Still, it said it continues maintain tight cost controls and closely manage its cash.
'YouGov has not taken any furlough funding and has maintained full continuity of service during this period,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
