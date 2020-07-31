StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapeutics developer ReNeuron said it had received a notice of allowance for a patent application in the US.
A notice of allowance was issued by the United States Patent & Trademark Office to indicate that an invention qualified for a patent.
The patent application was entitled 'Phenotype profile of human retinal progenitor cells'.
The company said the allowed patent protected the composition of its hRPC cell-based therapeutic candidate for retinal diseases.
'This notification of allowance in the US adds further intellectual property protection to the hRPC technology, which already has patent protection in a number of other major territories including Europe, Japan and Australia,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
