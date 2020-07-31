StockMarketWire.com - Cash shell Asimilar said it had been granted an extra six months to complete a reverse takeover, lest its shares be cancelled from trading under listing rules.
The company had on 14 February announced a possible investment in Sentiance and its shares were suspended from trading.
It had six months to complete a reverse takeover under AIM listing rules but that six months had been extended to 12, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
'Asimilar is continuing to work with its nominated adviser and other professional advisers on its admission document in relation to the proposals announced on 4 and 12 March 2020, although there is no guarantee that a formal agreement will be reached,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
