StockMarketWire.com - Defence company BAE Systems said it had completed its $1.93bn acquisition of Collins Aerospace's military global positioning system business from Raytheon Technologies.
Completion of the deal came after the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and fulfillment of other customary conditions for closing.
'The military GPS business brings high quality products which complement our Electronic Systems portfolio, strengthening our position as a leading provider of defence electronics."
At 2:55pm: [LON:BA.] Bae Systems PLC share price was -10.2p at 494.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
