CA
04/08/2020 14:30 Manufacturing PMI
05/08/2020 13:30 International merchandise trade
06/08/2020 13:15 Official International Reserves
06/08/2020 13:30 Labour Force Survey
06/08/2020 15:00 Ivey Purchasing Managers Index
07/08/2020 13:30 Labour Force Survey
07/08/2020 15:00 Ivey Purchasing Managers Index
CH
04/08/2020 06:45 Quarterly Consumer Sentiment Index
CN
05/08/2020 04:15 Services PMI
DE
05/08/2020 08:55 Services PMI
06/08/2020 07:00 Foreign Trade
06/08/2020 07:00 Industrial Production Index
06/08/2020 07:00 Manufacturing turnover
06/08/2020 07:00 Manufacturing orders
07/08/2020 07:00 Foreign Trade
07/08/2020 07:00 Industrial Production Index
ES
04/08/2020 08:00 Unemployment
05/08/2020 08:15 Services PMI
06/08/2020 08:00 Industrial Production
07/08/2020 08:00 Industrial Production
EU
04/08/2020 10:00 PPI
04/08/2020 10:00 PPI m/m
04/08/2020 10:00 PPI m/m
05/08/2020 08:15 Spanish Services PMI
05/08/2020 08:15 Spanish Services PMI
05/08/2020 08:45 Italian Services PMI
05/08/2020 08:45 Italian Services PMI
05/08/2020 08:50 French Final Services PMI
05/08/2020 08:50 French Final Services PMI
05/08/2020 08:55 German Final Services PMI
05/08/2020 08:55 German Final Services PMI
05/08/2020 09:00 Eurozone Services PMI
05/08/2020 09:00 Final Services PMI
05/08/2020 09:00 Final Services PMI
05/08/2020 10:00 Retail trade
05/08/2020 10:00 Retail Sales m/m
05/08/2020 10:00 Retail Sales m/m
06/08/2020 07:00 German Factory Orders m/m
06/08/2020 07:00 German Factory Orders m/m
06/08/2020 09:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m
06/08/2020 09:00 ECB Economic Bulletin
06/08/2020 09:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m
06/08/2020 09:00 ECB Economic Bulletin
07/08/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m
07/08/2020 07:00 German Trade Balance
07/08/2020 07:00 German Trade Balance
07/08/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m
07/08/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m
07/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim Private Payrolls q/q
07/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim Private Payrolls q/q
07/08/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m
07/08/2020 09:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m
07/08/2020 09:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m
10/08/2020 07:45 French Trade Balance
10/08/2020 07:45 French Trade Balance
11/08/2020 09:00 Italian Trade Balance
11/08/2020 09:00 Italian Trade Balance
11/08/2020 10:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment
11/08/2020 10:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
11/08/2020 10:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment
11/08/2020 10:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
FR
04/08/2020 11:00 OECD CPI
05/08/2020 08:50 Services PMI
06/08/2020 07:45 Flash estimate of job creation
06/08/2020 07:45 Industrial production index
06/08/2020 07:45 Balance of payments
06/08/2020 07:45 Foreign trade
07/08/2020 07:45 Flash estimate of job creation
07/08/2020 07:45 Industrial production index
07/08/2020 07:45 Foreign trade
07/08/2020 07:45 Balance of payments
IE
04/08/2020 01:01 Manufacturing PMI
05/08/2020 11:00 Monthly Unemployment
06/08/2020 01:01 Services PMI
06/08/2020 11:00 Industrial Production and Turnover
IT
05/08/2020 08:45 Services PMI
06/08/2020 09:00 Foreign Trade EU
06/08/2020 09:00 Industrial Production
07/08/2020 09:00 Foreign Trade EU
JP
04/08/2020 00:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
04/08/2020 00:30 CPI (Tokyo), CPI ex-Food (Tokyo)
04/08/2020 00:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
04/08/2020 00:50 Monetary Base
04/08/2020 00:50 Monetary Base y/y
04/08/2020 00:50 Monetary Base y/y
04/08/2020 04:35 10-y Bond Auction
04/08/2020 04:35 10-y Bond Auction
05/08/2020 01:30 Services PMI
05/08/2020 06:00 Leading Indicators
05/08/2020 06:00 Leading Indicators
06/08/2020 00:30 Household Spending
06/08/2020 00:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y
06/08/2020 00:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y
06/08/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 20 days of Month
06/08/2020 03:00 Imported Vehicle Sales
06/08/2020 04:35 30-y Bond Auction
06/08/2020 04:35 30-y Bond Auction
06/08/2020 06:00 Indexes of Business Conditions
07/08/2020 00:30 Household Spending
07/08/2020 00:30 Household Spending y/y
07/08/2020 00:30 Household Spending y/y
07/08/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 20 days of Month
07/08/2020 06:00 Indexes of Business Conditions
10/08/2020 06:00 Economy Watchers Sentiment
10/08/2020 06:00 Economy Watchers Sentiment
11/08/2020 00:50 Bank Lending y/y
11/08/2020 00:50 M2 Money Stock y/y
11/08/2020 00:50 M2 Money Stock y/y
11/08/2020 00:50 Bank Lending y/y
11/08/2020 07:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
11/08/2020 07:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
UK
04/08/2020 00:01 CBI SME Trends Survey
04/08/2020 09:30 Construction PMI
04/08/2020 09:30 Construction PMI
05/08/2020 00:01 BRC Retail Sales Monitor y/y
05/08/2020 00:01 BRC Retail Sales Monitor y/y
05/08/2020 09:30 Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances
05/08/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Services Purchasing Managers Index
05/08/2020 09:30 Final Services PMI
05/08/2020 09:30 Final Services PMI
06/08/2020 07:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
06/08/2020 07:00 Bank of England quarterly Monetary Policy Report
06/08/2020 08:30 Halifax House Price Index
06/08/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Construction Purchasing Managers Index
06/08/2020 09:30 FPC Statement
06/08/2020 09:30 FPC Meeting Minutes
06/08/2020 12:00 Monetary Policy Summary
06/08/2020 12:00 MPC Official Bank Rate Votes
06/08/2020 12:00 Official Bank Rate
06/08/2020 12:00 Asset Purchase Facility
06/08/2020 12:00 MPC Asset Purchase Facility Votes
06/08/2020 12:00 BOE Monetary Policy Report
06/08/2020 12:00 MPC Asset Purchase Facility Votes
06/08/2020 12:00 MPC Official Bank Rate Votes
06/08/2020 12:00 BOE Monetary Policy Report
06/08/2020 12:00 Monetary Policy Summary
06/08/2020 12:00 Official Bank Rate
06/08/2020 12:00 Asset Purchase Facility
07/08/2020 00:01 RICS House Price Balance
07/08/2020 00:01 RICS House Price Balance
07/08/2020 08:30 Halifax HPI m/m
07/08/2020 08:30 Halifax House Price Index
07/08/2020 08:30 Halifax HPI m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 Goods Trade Balance
10/08/2020 09:30 GDP m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 Index of Services 3m/3m
10/08/2020 09:30 Manufacturing Production m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 Prelim Business Investment q/q
10/08/2020 09:30 Prelim GDP q/q
10/08/2020 09:30 Industrial Production m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 Construction Output m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 Manufacturing Production m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 GDP m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 Prelim Business Investment q/q
10/08/2020 09:30 Construction Output m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 Prelim GDP q/q
10/08/2020 09:30 Goods Trade Balance
10/08/2020 09:30 Industrial Production m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 Index of Services 3m/3m
11/08/2020 09:30 Claimant Count Change
11/08/2020 09:30 Unemployment Rate
11/08/2020 09:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y
11/08/2020 09:30 Unemployment Rate
11/08/2020 09:30 Claimant Count Change
11/08/2020 09:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y
11/08/2020 14:30 CB Leading Index m/m
11/08/2020 14:30 CB Leading Index m/m
US
04/08/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
04/08/2020 14:45 ISM-NY Report on Business
04/08/2020 15:00 Manufacturers' Shipments, Inventories & Orders (M3)
04/08/2020 15:00 Factory Orders m/m
04/08/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism
04/08/2020 15:00 Factory Orders m/m
04/08/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism
04/08/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
05/08/2020 13:15 ADP National Employment Report
05/08/2020 13:15 ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
05/08/2020 13:15 ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
05/08/2020 13:30 International Trade in Goods & Services
05/08/2020 13:30 Trade Balance
05/08/2020 13:30 Trade Balance
05/08/2020 14:45 Services PMI
05/08/2020 14:45 Final Services PMI
05/08/2020 14:45 Final Services PMI
05/08/2020 15:00 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
05/08/2020 15:00 ISM Report on Business Services PMI
05/08/2020 15:00 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
05/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
05/08/2020 18:01 10-y Bond Auction
06/08/2020 12:30 Challenger Job-Cut Report
06/08/2020 12:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y
06/08/2020 12:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y
06/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
06/08/2020 13:30 Jobs report for July
06/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
06/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
06/08/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
06/08/2020 15:00 Monthly Wholesale Trade
06/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
06/08/2020 18:01 30-y Bond Auction
06/08/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit
07/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate
07/08/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change
07/08/2020 13:30 Jobs report for July
07/08/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m
07/08/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change
07/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate
07/08/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m
07/08/2020 15:00 Monthly Wholesale Trade
07/08/2020 15:00 Final Wholesale Inventories m/m
07/08/2020 15:00 Final Wholesale Inventories m/m
07/08/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit m/m
07/08/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit
07/08/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit m/m
10/08/2020 15:00 JOLTS Job Openings
10/08/2020 15:00 JOLTS Job Openings
11/08/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index
11/08/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index
11/08/2020 13:30 PPI m/m
11/08/2020 13:30 Core PPI m/m
11/08/2020 13:30 Core PPI m/m
11/08/2020 13:30 PPI m/m
11/08/2020 15:00 Mortgage Delinquencies
11/08/2020 15:00 Mortgage Delinquencies
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com