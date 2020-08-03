StockMarketWire.com - Travel company TUI said it had completed a sale and leaseback agreement with BOC Aviation for five new Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft, for a combined $226m (€193m).
The first aircraft was expected for delivery in the first quarter of the 2021 financial year, with the remaining four to be delivered ahead of the summer 2021 season.
TUI said it expected the lease agreement, on standard commercial terms, to create a total lifetime lease obligation of around €223m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
