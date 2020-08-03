StockMarketWire.com - Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica said it had signed a manufacturing and licensing agreement with US biotechnology company Beam Therapeutics.
The pact granted Beam a non-exclusive license to Oxford Biomedica's LentiVector platform for its application in next generation CAR-T programmes in oncology and would put in place a three-year clinical supply agreement.
Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Beam developed precision genetic medicines through the use of base editing.
Oxford Biomedica would receive an undisclosed upfront payment, as well as payments related to development and manufacturing of lentiviral vectors for use in clinical trials.
Payments would also be related to certain development and regulatory milestones for products sold by Beam.
Oxford Biomedica said it was currently working on one pre-clinical programme with Beam, with the agreement allowing the parties to initiate additional projects in the future.
