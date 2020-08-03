StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it had acquired the music royalty catalogue of Barry Manilow, for an undisclosed sum.
Manilow, who is behind hits including 'Copacabana' and 'Mandy', had sold more than 85m records is was of the world's bestselling recording artists of all time, the company said.
Hipgnosis said it had acquired 100% of Barry Manilow's worldwide recording royalties, excluding sound exchange royalties, in his catalogue comprising 917 songs.
Barry Manilow was represented by longtime manager Garry Kief and lawyer Doug Davis at The Davis Firm.
At 8:00am: [LON:SONG] Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited share price was +0.75p at 117.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
