StockMarketWire.com - Phosphate explorer and developer Kropz reported wider annual losses on higher costs.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax losses widened to $8.6m from $7.6m on-year.
Operating expenses rose to $6.6m from $5.7m.
'Kropz remains in a development phase. However, the company is confident in the inherent value contained within each of its core assets,' the company said.
'The year ahead should provide the company with a solid foundation for its future development,' it added.
At 9:42am: [LON:KRPZ] share price was 0p at 8.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
