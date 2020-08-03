StockMarketWire.com - Cannabidiol group Zoetic International said the completion of a proposed sale of its DTU and its Kansas nitrogen assets to Path Investments had been delayed.
'The transaction has not yet completed due to matters beyond the company's and Path's control, but the board remains hopeful that matters will be concluded shortly,' Zoetic said.
'The company and Path have agreed an extension to allow the transaction to complete.'
'The delay in completion of the transaction has no material impact on the financial performance of the company.'
At 10:01am: [LON:ZOE] share price was -0.55p at 8.15p
