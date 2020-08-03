StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare investor Syncona said an indicative pricing range for an initial public offering of portfolio company Freeline Therapeutics would represent an increase in the value of its current shareholding.
Freeline Therapeutics said the indicative pricing range for the offering of American depository shares was $16-to-$18.
That would represent an increase in value of Syncona's current shareholding in Freeline of £31.6m-to-£58.2m.
Syncona said it had indicated an interest in purchasing ADSs in the offering, subject to agreement with the underwriters.
At 1:16pm: [LON:SYNC] Syncona Limited share price was +5.25p at 243.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
